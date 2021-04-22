Ten's golden child has made a disappointing impact and only looks to get worse (and don't expect Lego Masters to do much better...)

(Image: Ten)

Nine’s night, though Lego Masters lost yet more viewers -- down to 1.02 million from the Monday debut of 1.11 million. Nine is sticking with it, with news this morning that Hamish Blake would remain host until 2023. The audience will likely drift under a million next week.

But that's still a success compared to Ten’s MasterChef Australia -- in the running for underperformer of 2021 -- which had 737,000 viewers last night (755,000 on Tuesday night and 853,000 for the Monday return). Now the audience for this one always drifts lower in the first couple of weeks as the backstories and personalities become established. But it is clear that with no lockdowns people are out eating and drinking instead of at home looking at MasterChef.

It was again beaten into third by the ABC from 7.30pm. Seven was a weak fourth, as it deserved. Lego Masters easily won the demos on lower viewer numbers and MasterChef lost ground.