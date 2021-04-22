Combine Home Affairs' WFH fashion fail with Quillette's pseudo-embarrassment, and voila! A veritable banquet of shame.

(Image: Tom Red/Private Media)

Working from Home Affairs What is it with the Department of Home Affairs and dress codes? While the department specifically denied* reports we received a while back regarding office-wide bans on high heels and polka dots, it's clearly something of a fixation there. The Canberra Times reports that Home Affairs has failed in its attempt to push through new workplace policies without consulting its workforce. Among them was an update to the dress code ruling sleeveless tops, dresses and blouses "unsuitable" for the workplace, and extending this to people working from home.

The Fair Work Commission decision called the department "short-sighted"-- presumably because of the lack of consultation, not on account of their fashion choices.

*This was back before the communications team there was so unresponsive as to attract the attention of the Australian National Audit Office.