After months of deliberating on state and territory agreements with foreign countries, the Morrison government finally last night moved to axe Daniel Andrews’ Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with China, announcing that the Memorandum of Understanding and Framework Agreement between Victoria and China would be among four deals canceled under the Foreign Arrangements Scheme.
The other two deals were also Victorian deals: a Kennett government deal with Syria and a Bracks government deal with Iran.
The BRI deals were struck by Andrews after lobbying by a Chinese government-linked foundation — which was itself funded by both the Commonwealth and the Victorian governments. A 2019 World Bank report found that many of the benefits of the BRI would be offset by large debt costs associated with projects, negative net costs for countries where the costs of projects exceeded their benefits, and lack of transparency around project deals. The extensive use of Chinese personnel, rather than local workers, on projects has also been criticised. However, regular western claims that the BRI is driven by a Chinese agenda of “debt trap diplomacy” have been challenged.
The primary problem with Victoria signing onto the BRI was never about on-the-ground implementation, however, since no projects have flowed from the deal. It was about a major Australian state actively undermining Australian foreign policy by signing onto an initiative that the Australian government had refused. Not all of the blame rests with the Andrews government, though. For years, the federal government was not merely ambivalent about the BRI, but seemingly disposed to it, after Tony Abbott’s foolish decision to sign up to what proved to be a worthless free trade agreement with China.
For a time, the Abbott and Turnbull governments were actively working with the Chinese to integrate plans to invest in infrastructure in North Australia — which also came to nothing — with the BRI. Watching the federal government showboat on trade issues seemed to encourage Daniel Andrews to do exactly the same.
The other problem is that it amounts to Australian legitimisation of the foreign policy of a brutal dictatorship — which has in part been directed at attempting to intimidate Australia into compliance with Chinese foreign policy goals, interfere in Australian domestic politics, and silence critics of its monstrous human rights abuses.
The moment the Chinese regime’s enthusiasm for interference and intimidation became plain, Andrews should have abandoned the deal. Instead, he clung to it for no apparent reason other than, seemingly, to irritate the federal government.
The Morrison government now faces the same issue: will it allow itself to continue to participate in arrangements that legitimise Chinese foreign policy and its outrageous abuses and are inconsistent with our national interest?
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are just over nine months away — they’re due to commence in early February next year. International participation in the games would be another soft power triumph for the regime, just as the 2008 summer Olympics were — despite a Chinese government campaign using Chinese students to deter and prevent protests against it in other countries. Efforts by the Xi regime to deter and intimidate protesters are only likely to be even more blatant and brutal this time.
Given the regime’s ongoing mass-scale internment and repression of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, its crackdown on democracy and the rule of law in Hong Kong, its aggression against neighbouring countries and increasing military pressure on Taiwan, as well as its systematic human rights abuses, trade war with Australia, and routine attempts to interfere in domestic politics here, any participation in next year’s Olympics would be profoundly immoral, as well as utterly inconsistent with Australia’s national interest.
The Morrison government has done well to maintain Australia’s interests against Chinese aggression. Now it must go further and boycott an event that will be another triumph for a bloody, brutal regime.
Should Australia boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics? Let us know your thoughts by writing to [email protected]. Please include your full name to be considered for publication in Crikey’s Your Say section.
Leave a comment
I would have thought that some mention of the sale of the Port of Darwin to Chinese interests and represented by a former LNP Trade Minister, would have also merited a mention here. Otherwise, definitely hope a boycott of the Beijing Olympics is brought front and centre by a vote in the Australian Parliament..
‘Oliver’ the ‘Port of Darwin’ was not sold to Chinese interests – and I am not going to tell you what happened you can do your own research
Growing weary of state ALP governments politicking against Federal LNP governments (and vice versa when the roles are reversed). Its one of the reasons Australia will always be weak and economically vulnerable, with an outspoken component of its micro-population always encouraging division.
Andrews was/is the worst protagonist and has a vocal clique that are rabid about him, they will chime in soon probably.
The rest of the world must watch this ever present teacup storm raging and wonder WTF.
Growing weary of mindless LNP governments filled with intellectual giants like Morrison and Dutton and Hastie and Wilson and Paterson politicking against our national interest while running up government debt of almost one trillion dollars while believing that we will not have to trade ourselves out of it eventually – then of course they won’t be in power when the shit hits the debt fan
Yes me too, but not my point this time.
PS intellectual giants do not choose political careers.
Are you really from Melbourne?
Yeah, been here 50 years. The last drop of Melbourne went down the gurgler about 10 years ago.
Correction 40 years. I find it hard to count by ten.
Not worth commenting on Bernard Keane when it comes to a balanced and objective view of China
You have touched on the main reason I now spend many more multiples of time at Menadue’s Pearls & Irritations, than I do here, Terry.
And why I won’t be renewing my subscription at this joint.
If I wanted low brow sophistry, I’d still be subscribing to The Age, or get it for free at the ABC, and the rest of the free-to-air rubes.
Quite so! Even with some intelligent discussion with a few subscribers I doubt if I will be renewing my sub.
Oh no!!! If you and David leave, we’ll have to go direct to the People’s Daily to find out what’s happening in China!!
Can totally agree re Pearls & Irritations – essential reading for anyone seeking informed, balanced commentary and not only on China. Bernard has his strengths too, so I usually enjoy his writing but there are some topics on which his views frankly bizarre, more akin to the proselytising I expect in a Murdoch rag.
He has swallowed the Cool Aid.
There will not be a balanced and objective view on China when writing points are being outlined by ASPI.
“For a time, the Abbott and Turnbull governments were actively working with the Chinese to integrate plans to invest in infrastructure in North Australia…with the BRI. Watching the federal government showboat on trade issues seemed to encourage Daniel Andrews to do exactly the same.
The primary problem … was about a major Australian state actively undermining Australian foreign policy.”
In your own words, Bernard. Everyone else was getting in on the act with China but apparently Andrews should have foreseen the change of tack in Canberra.
As for the Olympics – that is small beer. If Scotty wants to adopt a total war footing, he could cancel the CHAFTA (the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement) signed by Abbott and Robb. Let’s see how his donors like that.
No, the true nuclear option is to call in the Chinese Ambassador, tell him that he and his staff are persona non grata and could they kindly leave Australia within 48 hours, and oh by the way, we are recognising the Republic of China as the true China.
Enfeebled by ideology himself, BK loses the plot
Have to ask is Bernard in cahoots with ASPI?
He lost it ages ago, Howard, particularly when he decided he was an ‘expert’ in geopolitics and political economy
So it goes, the arrogance and hubris of the ignorant ideologue.
I doubt he’d understand what Prof Jeffrey Sachs was on about, when he appeared on the BBC’s “Newsnight” program last week, and subsequently nearly ‘blew up the internet’ with how he took on the vacuous Sinophobic fraud ‘hosting’ the show.