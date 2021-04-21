While the Morrison government looks to fund more fossil fuel power generation and scams like CSS, its lies about its climate policies are unlikely to be bought by the rest of the world.

(Image: Mitchell Squire/Private Media)

Another day, another climate lie from Scott Morrison.

In the latest budget drop, the government says it will spend $275.5 million on developing as-yet commercially unproven hydrogen production, and another $263.7 million on carbon capture and storage (CCS).

That is -- putting aside the push from fossil fuel companies to power hydrogen production -- another quarter of a billion dollars to be wasted on CCS, a discredited scam run by fossil fuel companies as a delaying mechanism to prevent serious climate action.