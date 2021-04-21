Another day, another climate lie from Scott Morrison.
In the latest budget drop, the government says it will spend $275.5 million on developing as-yet commercially unproven hydrogen production, and another $263.7 million on carbon capture and storage (CCS).
That is -- putting aside the push from fossil fuel companies to power hydrogen production -- another quarter of a billion dollars to be wasted on CCS, a discredited scam run by fossil fuel companies as a delaying mechanism to prevent serious climate action.
