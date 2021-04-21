More than 25,000 Australians living in residential disability care, and those who care and provide crucial services for them, appear to have fallen off the government's vaccine schedule.
After early consultation and plans to engage the sector were shown last week to have not been followed up by contact with the network of disability support providers, yesterday the Health Department confirmed the grim failure.
On February 15, Scott Morrison said the first priority phase of the rollout, category 1A -- which includes disability residents and staff -- would be completed within six weeks. On February 18, Health Minister Greg Hunt repeated that phase 1A would be completed in six weeks: "Everyone will be covered over the course of six weeks."
