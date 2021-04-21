Why was the Herald Sun so conspicuously silent about the Melbourne International Comedy Festival this year? (And speaking of comedy, check out Cori Bernardi's new project!)

(Image: Adobe)

No laughing matter So, over the last month Melbourne emerged from a year of misery and lockdowns to resume one of its great cultural institutions: the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (minus the international element this year, for obvious reasons). And yet, to read one of the city's two daily papers you'd barely know it was going on.

We had a look through the Herald Sun for references to the MICF and we found only two stories mentioning the actual festival -- one an intro to the event, and one a combination of two reviews. But this is a major event in the city the Hun serves -- why such muted coverage?

Previously the festival and the paper enjoyed a much sunnier relationship, with the Hun partnering with the festival and featuring full guides to the acts (which didn't always go great...).