With reports that both the South Australian and Victorian legal establishments see widespread sexual misconduct, what hope is there for reform?

(Image: Mitchell Squire/Private Media)

It’s not much use toughening up sexual harassment laws if some of the biggest offenders are actually within the legal system.

That’s the depressing conclusion you could draw from two damning reports this week which revealed widespread sexual misconduct at the highest levels in the South Australian and Victorian legal establishments.

On Monday former human rights commissioner Helen Szoke released a report finding sexual harassment in Victoria’s legal profession is an “open secret”.