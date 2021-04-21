The PM's behaviour with Christine Holgate has strong echoes of his role in a political furore that played out in New Zealand 20 years ago.

(IMAGE: TOM RED/PRIVATE MEDIA)

The man who blew the whistle 20 years ago gives an inside account on Morrison's modus operandi.

Scott Morrison might have allegedly bullied Christine Holgate out of her Australia Post job, publicly humiliated her, and cut across the lines of independence designed to protect government enterprises from political interference... but it was far from the first time for him.

Indeed, Morrison's behaviour has strong echoes with his role in a political furore which, though little known in Australia, played out dramatically in New Zealand more than 20 years ago.