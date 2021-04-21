Advertisers would not be happy with the size of key demo audiences for these network high hopes.

(Image: Lego Masters/Nine Now)

Two nights into its 2021 season and Ten’s MasterChef Australia is on the verge of flopping after a fall in viewers to 755,000 (nationally) last night from the debut 853,000 on Monday (which in turn was down 709,000 from 2020’s launch). That saw it drop to 13th nationally.

Parts of it were beaten in total people by the ABC’s 7.30 (775,000 nationally) and Anh’s Brush With Fame (765,000) from 7.30 to 8.30pm, and by Seven’s Dancing With the Stars All Stars (878,000).

MasterChef’s performance in the demos fell away from Monday night. Nine’s Lego Masters was the best performed in the demos, but its 1.04 million in total people nationally was down from Monday night’s debut of 1.12 million. Compared with last year, the size of the audiences in the key demos for Lego Masters and MasterChef is falling which is not a good look to advertisers.