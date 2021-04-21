On 15 April 2021, Crikey published an article by Mr Mayne titled “Forget Australia Post. Here’s the real reason to attack Christine Holgate”. That article made certain claims about Mr Lachlan Murdoch’s tenure as a board member of Ten Network Holdings. Crikey and Mr Mayne accept that those claims were false and defamatory of Mr Murdoch. Crikey and Mr Mayne unconditionally withdraw those claims and apologise to Mr Murdoch for the hurt and offence caused to him by reason of that publication.
