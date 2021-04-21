Despite the global management consultancy's multimillion-dollar contract we are still in the dark about how the rollout is progressing.

The Morrison government is scrambling to talk up how many injections were delivered this week as the states begin to open mass vaccination centres. But there is little detail about which Australians are getting which vaccines each day, or what age groups, and other vital information that would help paint a picture of the program's success, even in its early phase.

“If [Accenture] were paid $8 million, then where is their data?” Professor Peter Collignon at the Australian National University's medical school said. “Knowing what's happening with this vaccine is very important. The data is there. The more that is available the better.”

What's going on?

In December, Health Minister Greg Hunt appointed Accenture as the lead data partner in tracking the vaccine, and promised granular data on every dose, including temperature monitoring throughout the process.