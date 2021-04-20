Everyone knows that when the PM announces that he'd like to do something it doesn't mean he'll actually do something. Right?

Spinning out Scott Morrison has long been able to rely on the press gallery to report his announcements as though they were actions. But this year we've seen that slide into a truly bizarre set of affairs, where he's getting credit for a repeated non-announcement.

In February, in his heavily leaked National Press Club address, the prime minister refused to commit to the already-too-late 2050 target for net-zero emissions. But saying he would like to do it was portrayed as evidence that he was shifting to "a more ambitious climate change target". And today's winking announcement that he would be standing up for the battlers in manufacturing and regions (not allowing his climate change policy to be "dictated by the inner cities") apparently doesn't change that -- according to The Australian and the ABC, the "shift" or "inching" towards net zero emissions continues.

It must be wonderful for a politician to be so consistently met more than halfway.