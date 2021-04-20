As the Business Council and the Morrison government celebrated another year of climate inaction, the world is leaving Australia behind.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses the Business Council of Australia (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

You wouldn't pick Scott Morrison for a Greek philosopher but there he is demonstrating Zeno's paradox of motion -- apparently moving towards a goal but never actually shifting position, eternally at rest, unable to ever reach his target of net zero emissions by 2050, despite endlessly "inching" his way there (at least if you believe the press gallery).

It's also a target that is -- although few political journalists in the mainstream media ever feel the urge to mention this -- woefully inadequate to seriously address climate change.

While trapped forever in his going-nowhere-fast climate "policy", the prime minister has decided to fire up a culture war along the way, using a speech last night to warn "we’re not going to achieve net zero in the cafes, dinner parties and wine bars of our inner cities ... It will be achieved by the pioneering entrepreneurialism and innovation of Australia’s industrial workhorses, farmers and scientists."