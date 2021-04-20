Will this breakaway football league destroy the world's most popular sport purely for the sake of greed?

(Image: Michael Regan, Pool via AP)

The world of association football was thrown into chaos at the weekend when 12 major clubs announced they would form a breakaway league and governing bodies threw threats of bans and points deductions.

So what the hell is actually going on?

Who's involved?

So far some of the biggest teams in Europe have signed on: English giants Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, Italians Juventus, AC Milan and Inter, and Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid from Spain. So far no teams from Germany or France (let alone smaller nations) are involved. Indeed, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund of Germany and France's reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain have all turned it down.