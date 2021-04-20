The Coalition has begun another education review, again focusing on teacher training. Why doesn't it ask those at the coalface how to overhaul the system?

(Image: Unsplash/Nicole Honeywill)

Anh Do remembers the teacher who made all the difference to him: "Mrs Borny not only taught us drama, but also how to write it, creating stories from scratch. One day she said to me: 'Anh, you’ve a very talented storyteller.' She had no idea how far that one line of encouragement would take me."

Professor Peter Shergold -- a university chancellor and well-regarded former senior Commonwealth public servant -- also remembers a teacher, Stewart Norman, who went against others in their assessment of him. "His recent written work has shown considerable perception and understanding and the ability to express his ideas clearly", Norman wrote.

Through literature, one of our biggest contributors to public life learnt to lift his gaze: "With enormous insight he guided me, and many of my unruly mob, towards an appreciation of Shakespeare."