The number of females in work is higher than before the pandemic but, just like in the US, they have less power and their jobs are more insecure.

People queue outside a Centrelink office in Bondi Junction (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

How is female employment going? The recession has turned Australia's eyes to gender differences in the labour force.

Early commentary was about how women were losing jobs faster than men. But since the jobs recovery women are gaining jobs back fast, as the next chart shows. Female employment is now higher than it was at the start of the pandemic.

The fast decline in women’s employment is related to the fast recovery, and why the fast recovery is not quite the simple good news story it appears.