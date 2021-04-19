This turn to the left represents one of the most important things happening in the world today: the defeat and discrediting of the classical liberal-social conservative ideology.

Free Peru party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo and former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Images: AP)

The "pink tide" of leftist governments turned in South America years ago with the jailing of Lula in Brazil, the defeat of the Kirchners in Argentina, the double-cross of Rafael Correa in Ecuador by the right wing of his own party and, in 2019, Bolivia's coup against the Morales government.

For a while it looked like the old guard was back, running the joint for the shadowy old wealth with the blessing and connivance of the United States.

Now it appears to be turning back, faster than most of us dared hope, becoming a pink wave. In Brazil, Lula -- former leader of the Workers' Party -- has been freed from prison after his conviction and imprisonment for corruption was shown to be itself corrupt (much of it exposed by the journalist Glenn Greenwald), and right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro's handling of COVID-19 went from disastrous to catastrophic for the country.