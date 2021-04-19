How much Australian political content on Facebook is fake, and does the social media platform really care?

Andrew Laming and Angus Taylor (Images: AAP)

Liberal MPs faking engagement on Facebook prompts us to ask: (a) how much of Australia’s political Facebook is, well, fake? And (b) does Facebook care?

A recent whistleblower report out of the United States on Facebook’s failures to block fake engagement suggests that (a) it could be quite a bit and (b) that Facebook cares about as much as the squeaking of local political wheels requires of them.

Just last February, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was eager to engage with Facebook at the most senior levels over how much money Facebook would pay News Corp and Nine (not much, compared to Facebook revenues, it turned out). A year on, there’s notably less enthusiasm to clean up the pollution of political debate where it most directly affects Australians: in their local communities.