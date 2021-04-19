The federal government is turning to purely political solutions to deal with COVID.
That’s hardly surprising. This is, after all, a government led by a failed marketer. But the situation has been exacerbated by the government’s recent poll slump (now trailing Labor by 2% and worsening) coupled with the success of Queensland and WA’s highly protectionist policy frameworks.
In March, as Australia’s “super-fast” vaccine rollout was starting, Scott Morrison claimed that it was the government’s “hope and expectation” that Australia was on track to open international borders by October when the adult population had been vaccinated. This position was apparently dumped by doorstop last week, as Health Minister Greg Hunt followed the Mark McGowan playbook.
“Vaccination alone is no guarantee that you can open up,” Hunt said. “If the whole country were vaccinated, you couldn’t just open the borders … We still have to look at a series of different factors: transmission, longevity [of vaccine protection] and the global impact — and those are factors which the world is learning about.”
Morrison then flipped the narrative once again. On Friday he claimed that vaccinated Australians could travel for certain purposes like business or funerals and be subject to home quarantine (rather than hotels).
He then flipped yet again yesterday claiming, “Australia is in no hurry to open those borders [and] I will not be putting at risk the way we are living in this country, which is so different to the rest of the world today”.
This inconsistent series of serious policy settings shows just how the federal government has utterly lost control of the narrative. As Kishor Napier-Raman wrote last week, our shut borders have tragic real-life consequences. There are tens of thousands of Australians stuck in purgatory overseas, many without employment, some even suicidal. Meanwhile, millions of Australian businesses in the tertiary and tourism sectors are potentially without billions of dollars of income while borders remain firmly shut.
Almost no one would currently support wholesale border opening before some a degree of vaccination occurs (especially amongst the “at risk”), but the federal and state governments have to make a call as to the level of vaccination required to re-engage us with the rest of the world.
Eradicating COVID-19 from Australia, let alone the world, is practically impossible. But that itself isn’t highly relevant. After all, we haven’t eradicated influenza which can kill around 1000 Australians annually. In fact, the world never really eradicates anything (smallpox aside).
Israel, the UK and the UAE are providing real-life benchmarks as to the efficacy of vaccination. Around 53% of Israel’s population have been fully vaccinated (and a further 830,000 have recovered from COVID), so their level of immunity is believed to be around 68%. Despite largely opening up internally (albeit not to tourists), cases in Israel continue to plummet (from 8500 per day to only 150 per day now). Deaths, which have dropped to five per day, now appear similar to Israel’s winter flu levels.
The UAE is perhaps an even better benchmark. The Emirates, with a population of almost 10 million, is still reporting around 2000 infections daily (maintaining some distancing rules, like limiting private gatherings to 10) but has vaccinated almost half the population. Its reported daily COVID-related deaths are around three per day.
The UK has provided 32 million first vaccinations and 9 million second doses (focusing on people aged 50 plus). Despite the widespread acclaim at the speed of the rollout, the UK has only fully vaccinated around 13% of the population. But showing how discerning a killer COVID is, deaths have plummeted from 1200 to 26 per day (which would average to 9490 a year). Flu deaths in England vary widely from year to year, but have gone as high as 28,330 in recent years.
Every year, around 160,000 Australians die of something. The median age of a COVID fatality is 83. If the UK is any guide, once Australians aged over 60 have been fully vaccinated, the risk of death likely drops below influenza levels (around 1000 per year) — a risk we have had no issue accepting.
Scott Morrison and Greg Hunt (along with the state premiers) need to clearly and publicly state how many annual deaths Australia will accept from COVID-19 and therefore, what specific proportion of the population needs to be fully vaccinated before we can start allowing citizens, students and tourists to return. Morrison’s prediction last week of 1000 weekly cases might even be acceptable to most, if that means 500-1000 annual COVID deaths (which is the UAE’s current case fatality rate).
The Australian population wants, and the business sector needs, basic transparency honesty from our elected officials. Sadly, this is an unusual concept for most of them.
At what point should Australia consider opening its borders?
Deaths is a very poor metric to use for opening up – what are estimates of ongoing long term symptoms from more infections? Where is the financial support going to come from ? Fed govt track record not good on this (NDIS, DSP, Centrelink etc)
You have had some strange takes on COVID Adam.
Once we have vaccinated enough people such that R < 1 (such as in Israel) then we can open up the borders with confidence that we won’t have a new wave. However, once we get to that point we should probably wait another month or two until everyone has had a chance to get vaccinated so no one dies unnecessarily.
If R > 1 then you won’t be able to control it at 1000 or 2000 cases a day, it will just keep exploding. Of course you could impose a partial lockdown to artificially reduce R < 1 for a lower rate of vaccination, but I can’t see much appetite for that.
Until that point the government should be investing in scalable quarantine facilities away from major centres like Howard Springs and chartering flights to get all stranded citizens back home again (and for the next pandemic)
You forgot the article where he was slamming the government as being utter dummies because they were using lockdowns instead of mass usage of rapid covid tests that Dr. Adam Schwab MD assured us were 98% accurate.
Fast forward several months and it is as obvious now as it was then, that such tests in the real world are no more accurate than flipping a coin and guessing if someone has covid.
If we’d followed Adams views at any stage of covid, this country would be in the depths of the greatest health crisis it has ever seen.
There is no virus, what part of that don’t people get and .1% of the Australian population in 15 months having a fake positive for a fake test is not a health problem. Over 45,000 people dying of various cancers though is. 141,000 people died in Australia last year and people are still going on and on about so called covid as if they were dying in the streets here in the thousands.
You’re just parroting MSM – total BS remarks
This is a question that needs to be asked, despite the unpleasantness of it.
No party wants to go down in history as abandoning a section of society.
Needs to be bipartisan or put to a high level commission.
All you need to know about this guy is that he is a director of crikeys parent company.
https://www.dnb.com/business-directory/company-profiles.private_media_pty_ltd.082855e4a8c19039d2a1f2e2576325f3.html#contact-anchor
It is utterly despicable that this is not disclosed on his articles.
We aren’t stupid crikey.
It is plain to see that Adam is given a full exemption from crikeys usual journalistic standards and handed a free platform to push his unqualified pseudo-science quackery in order to promote his own business interests.
Shameful stuff crikey.
It’s obvious that a large percenatge of the public are total brain washed & have no abilty to consider anything other than Govt propaganda. How stupid.
This entire peddling of fake vaccines when it’s easy to see the consequences all over the rest of the world has become a deranged mantra.
It appeared that there must be a reason why the editor was publishing Schwab despite his lack of scientific and medical authority and his poor research. Ironically the present article, the first one we can read knowing what Schwab’s relationship with Crikey actually is, (thanks Damien) is actually a bit better argued although he chooses to treat COVID as a flu, which it emphatically is not, and to ignore the widespread occurrence of disabling ‘Long COVID’ illness which doesn’t happen with the flu. And of course he denies the possibility of achieving what New Zealand, Australia, Vietnam and several other countries and territories in our region have actually achieved, a virtually COVID-free environment. But apart from that and apart from the questionable ethics of using Crikey as a platform you partially control without admitting the connection, this contribution is a touch better than average. I’d give it a C minus for presentation, D minus for evasion and misstatements.
Parroting what you read/hear on MSM is not scientific & shows a lack of interst in facts. For astart ALL Flues are of Covid origin. Fact check that . With regards to so called long Covid -check out this & be informed:
https://www.statnews.com/2021/03/22/we-need-to-start-thinking-more-critically-speaking-cautiously-long-covid/
Snip:
So it’s highly probable that some or many long-haulers who were never diagnosed using PCR testing in the acute phase and who also have negative antibody tests are “true negatives.”Why does this matter?
For one thing, if some proportion of long Covid patients were never infected with SARS-COV-2, it shows that it’s possible for anyone to misattribute chronic symptoms to this virus. That’s not particularly surprising, since the symptoms of acute SARS-CoV-2 are often not unique, and can be caused by other respiratory infections. But what’s more notable is that the late-December survey also found virtually no difference in the long-haul symptom burden between those with and without antibody evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection (or any positive test), which undercuts the likelihood of a causative role for SARS-CoV-2 as the predominant driver of chronic symptoms in that cohort.
Covid is not a thing, in the USA according to the CDC anyone with a sniffle is called covid, the tests diagnose nothing and never have – the only thing around is a common as muck corona virus which is always around. This whole con job is based on fake tests for a fake virus invented on a computer.
“Practically impossible to eliminate COVID from Australia.”
Big problem with this one Adam. We have actually eliminated it. All the cases since the end of Victoria’s second wave have been leaks from quarantine, and if quarantine were done properly we would not have them either, and none of them have had transmission beyond the third or fourth generation. The actual sustained community transmission rate is now zero. Even the three new “community acquired cases” in NSW are transmissions within quarantine, and they’ve been detected before they have spread anywhere, so they shouldn’t result in any more cases. Caught and stopped at the second generation (assuming one individual in the family got it, and passed it on to the other two).
So it can be eliminated, and we know this because we’ve actually done it. The issue of should we have a proper quarantine system in dedicated facilities for all incoming passengers for a sustained period is a different argument.
It can be eliminated within one country. But to have countries sealed off from each other forever is just not practicable.
We have NZ!
“to have countries sealed off from each other forever…” Who has suggested that? We’ve just opened up to New Zealand and there’s already consideration being given to other countries. Singapore might be next, then such covid-contolled territories as Hong Kong and Taiwan, possibly Vietnam which has done much better even than we have, plus numerous small Pacific island countries. That’s not the whole world but it’s a start, achievable possibly within this calendar year.
So it can be eliminated, and we know this because we’ve actually done it. The issue of should we have a proper quarantine system in dedicated facilities for all incoming passengers for a sustained period is a different argument.
Total nonsense. We also have No flue ( Just another Covid) – Google it ! We’ve isolated ourselves from a nasty Flue by stopping immigation. BUT every year Hundreds in Australia have died from Flue -especially older people with other medical proplems in Nursing homes. Getb a grip & do some research.
fFu. Try spelling it correctly & your google searches might give you better information.
You’re right Penny — just a bit too fast.Flue is chimney related. My bad.