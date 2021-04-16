From war crimes to aged care to climate change, the PM simply never has the time to discuss important issues — even when it's him who scheduled the press conference.

(Image: Gorkie/Private Media)

Yesterday's teary press conference, at which Scott Morrison announced Australia will pull its troops out of Afghanistan by September, seemed like the ideal time to address the impact the war had not only on Australians but on Afghans. It’s been a long war, with 41 Australians killed, 39,000 deployed and devastating allegations of war crimes committed by specialist soldiers.

Yet, according to Morrison, "there will be time to talk about those things. Today is not that time".

It’s a line that's often trotted out by Morrison and his government: now is not the time -- not today and perhaps not ever.