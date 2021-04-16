Perhaps we could get the audit office to examine media mismanagement at the Prime Minister's Office while it's already looking into other government media.

Scott Morrison with tourists in Hawaii, 2019 (Image: Twitter)

Crikey cannot be the only publication gleeful at the news that the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) is considering an audit of "the effectiveness of the Department of Home Affairs' management of its public communications and media activities".

Home Affairs in general and Border Force in particular has long been on the very forefront of government secrecy, from the blackout regarding "on-water matters" (implemented by Scott Morrison when he was immigration minister) to the present day.

On more day-to-day issues -- many of which regard Australians stranded by border closures -- there is a striking contrast between its sloth in answering questions and how swift it is to demand a story be corrected.