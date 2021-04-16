Why is the Morrison government so bad at getting things done? Maybe when you don't believe government should do things, you lose the capacity to do them.

(Image: AAP/POOL/David Caird)

Despite claims about foreign governments and bad luck, it's clear that the vaccination rollout debacle was very much made within the Morrison government. It was the government that failed to plan for the predicted outbreaks of vaccine nationalism, and the government that placed too much reliance on a single vaccine.

That adds to the two other major pandemic-related failures by the Morrison government -- the expensive and useless COVIDSafe app, and the failure to protect aged care residents in Victoria.

On the economic front, the government has been far more successful: JobKeeper worked very well (although profitable corporations have been allowed to keep billions of dollars in unmerited taxpayer support) while the HomeBuilder program kept the construction industry going.