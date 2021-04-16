The scandal-plagued firm scored yet another COVID-19 government contract, making over $7 million since December.

(Image: Twitter)

Yet more evidence of consulting firm McKinsey's lucrative relationship with the Morrison government has emerged, with reports that the blue-chip company inked a deal worth $2.2 million with the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources to provide “professional advice on a business case for an onshore COVID- [sic]”.

The line ends there. AusTender does not provide any clearer information, and the department didn't respond to Crikey's request for comment requests by deadline.

The contract, which ran from late December to March, was worth nearly $25,000 a day. It represents another sugar hit for a company which, as Crikey previously reported, has made millions of the government’s pandemic response. The firm currently has a $3 million contract with the Department of Health to assist with the vaccine rollout after its initial deal was extended and doubled in value last week. It also signed a $2.4 million deal with the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet to advise on “maximising economic and social opportunities” arising out of the vaccine rollout.