In Both Sides Now, author and ethicist Leslie Cannold presents two sides of an argument. Then it’s over to you: what do you think is true, and what do you think Cannold really believes?
Today: in the face of new COVID-19 variants and supply shortages, is it time to stop relying on foreign companies and start manufacturing our own vaccines in earnest?
Yes: let’s pivot and make our own vaccine that actually works against the new variants. No: Let's trust the experts and take the jab whenever we’re offered it. They’ve steered us straight so far.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.