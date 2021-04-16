The vaccine rollout is done for and there's no real plan to get it back on track. Is it time to roll up our sleeves and get the job done ourselves?

Scott Morrison at AstraZeneca laboratories (Image: AAP/Lisa Maree Williams)

In Both Sides Now, author and ethicist Leslie Cannold presents two sides of an argument. Then it’s over to you: what do you think is true, and what do you think Cannold really believes?

Today: in the face of new COVID-19 variants and supply shortages, is it time to stop relying on foreign companies and start manufacturing our own vaccines in earnest?

Yes: let’s pivot and make our own vaccine that actually works against the new variants. No: Let's trust the experts and take the jab whenever we’re offered it. They’ve steered us straight so far.