Classical liberalism has been dying for years, COVID-19 just exposed its true weakness — but don't tell the conservatives that.

(Image: Twitter)

The trouble with the Germans is they've got no word for schadenfreude. No but seriously, the other day I was thinking about how we need a word that denotes the particular combination of schadenfreude and genuine pity.

The occasion of that was of course the strangled tweet by The Australian's Adam Creighton all the way from Washington: "Covid19 has killed free speech" tweeted the foreign correspondent of a national platform.

"Covid 19 will be the most formative event of my life. Virtue signalling dominates truth. The West is finished."