For many Australians — and especially veterans — Ben Roberts-Smith is still a war hero who can do no wrong.

(Image: AAP/Tracey Nearmy)

After US President Joe Biden vowed to end the "forever war" in Afghanistan, Australia dutifully followed suit. Our longest military conflict, one which has barely registered in the public consciousness, will end by September.

It's a war which has cost 41 Australian lives, and billions in defence spending. But in recent years, the war in Afghanistan has been remembered for allegations of Australian war crimes, and the fall from grace of a widely-revered hero: Ben Roberts-Smith.

Already accused of committing multiple war crimes in Afghanistan (allegations he strenuously denies), a 60 Minutes investigation last Sunday claimed he had intimidated witnesses and buried evidence relating to those war crimes.