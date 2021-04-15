This might not have been the best time for a Handmaid's Tale photo op. Then again, his popularity with men is increasing...

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

"Why would you put something that looks like The Handmaid’s Tale out as a photo op?" actor Magda Szubanski asked this week.

She was criticising a staged photo featuring Prime Minister Scott Morrison signing a condolence letter to the royals following the death of Prince Philip. In it, his wife Jenny stands behind him dressed all in black, her dark hair slicked back and her hands clasped behind her. A photo of the Queen is thematically turned towards the camera.

The timing and optics of the picture are questionable given Morrison's drastically waning popularity among women. Women have been abandoning support for the Coalition in droves following his handling of parliamentary sexual assault allegations.