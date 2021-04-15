NSW Police's lethargic handling of Kate's accusations showed something all too common in sexual assault investigations.

Christian Porter and Kate, the alleged victim, at a formal debate team dinner, Sydney University, January 1988 (Image: provided)

Note: this story discusses references to suicide and sexual assault.

The details of the rape allegations against Christian Porter -- allegations Porter denies -- continue to be filled in, sporadically and out of sequence. Each new fact is pounced on by the media, hungry as it is to keep the story going because of its peculiar combination of salaciousness, profile and the absence of a legal reckoning.

The latest morsel is the heavily redacted file of the NSW Police Force’s Strike Force Wyndarra, its non-investigation of the alleged victim Kate’s claims against Porter. In February 2020, Kate met with NSW detectives to deliver her prepared statement and accompanying evidence. A formal interview was not conducted. She then returned to Adelaide.