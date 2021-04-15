As Lachlan Murdoch backs Tucker Carlson against the ADL, it begs the question, is he now the head of the family's media empire?

It requires a certain chutzpah to correct one of the world’s oldest anti-racism organisations, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) over, well, racism, but I guess that’s what billionaire-level confidence gives you.

So, Lachlan Murdoch, working away at his day job as executive chairman and CEO of the US-based Fox Corp from his Sydney home responded to the ADL demand that Fox News sack Tucker Carlson, its lead after-dark presenter (and 20-1 chance for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination).

Carlson’s claim that the Democratic Party was attempting to replace current voters “with new people, more obedient voters, from the third world” was, said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt “not just a dog-whistle to racists — it was a bullhorn”.