There’s still a big gap left by JobKeeper in Victoria, after repeated lockdowns left Melbourne businesses economically vulnerable.

(Image: Adobe)

The removal of JobKeeper has been smooth and straightforward in much of Australia.

But in Victoria? There’s still a sizeable gap that JobKeeper was filling. The sound the local economy makes when it hits the ground could be horrible to hear.

JobKeeper has been gone for two weeks now. The payment to businesses to keep workers on the books was removed just before the end of March, meaning businesses needed to fund the payroll themselves, let staff go, or close the doors.