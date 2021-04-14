The media is all on the same page when it comes to Morrison's 'war footing'. Plus other tips from the Crikey bunker.

(Image: Mitchell Squire/Private Media)

Prepare for war Occasionally there's an outbreak of synchronicity across the Australian media that is as mysterious, beautiful and unconsciously coordinated as a murmuration of starlings at dusk. So it was in February when Craig Kelly was "hauled in" and "dressed down" by Prime Minister Scott Morrison according to publications across Nine, News Corp and on the ABC.

And so it is today when everyone bought right into the idea of returning to a "war footing".

Anatomy of a beat-up Of course nothing generates content like culture-war footing. And so it was yesterday when #SpeakingUpSpeaksVolumes, an initiative based in Melbourne's outer-northern and western suburbs aimed at improving anti-LGBTIQ+ mental health, was reported in the Herald Sun, Yahoo! News and many other outlets under headlines like "Call to stop using 'mum' and 'dad' in schools".