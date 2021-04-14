Prepare for war Occasionally there's an outbreak of synchronicity across the Australian media that is as mysterious, beautiful and unconsciously coordinated as a murmuration of starlings at dusk. So it was in February when Craig Kelly was "hauled in" and "dressed down" by Prime Minister Scott Morrison according to publications across Nine, News Corp and on the ABC.
And so it is today when everyone bought right into the idea of returning to a "war footing".
Anatomy of a beat-up Of course nothing generates content like culture-war footing. And so it was yesterday when #SpeakingUpSpeaksVolumes, an initiative based in Melbourne's outer-northern and western suburbs aimed at improving anti-LGBTIQ+ mental health, was reported in the Herald Sun, Yahoo! News and many other outlets under headlines like "Call to stop using 'mum' and 'dad' in schools".
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.