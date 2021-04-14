Not every prime minister chose to spend their uni days buried in a thesis about an obscure Christian body as Scott Morrison did.

(Images: AAP)

Today, a more relevant spin on Aristotle's maxim "give me a child until he is seven and I will show you the man" may be "give me the student and I will show you the prime minister". We now know that Scott Morrison spent a good amount of time as a university student engrossed in the world of the Christian Brethren.

But what about his predecessors? Let's look at how other prime ministers spent those splendid university days of intellectual freedom -- the years which can be transformative if one is so minded.

Gough Whitlam

Whitlam enrolled at the University of Sydney in 1935. He completed an arts degree and began a law degree which was interrupted by World War II.