Today, a more relevant spin on Aristotle's maxim "give me a child until he is seven and I will show you the man" may be "give me the student and I will show you the prime minister". We now know that Scott Morrison spent a good amount of time as a university student engrossed in the world of the Christian Brethren.
But what about his predecessors? Let's look at how other prime ministers spent those splendid university days of intellectual freedom -- the years which can be transformative if one is so minded.
Gough Whitlam
Whitlam enrolled at the University of Sydney in 1935. He completed an arts degree and began a law degree which was interrupted by World War II.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.