History repeats itself — again — as a woman is set to take the fall over the crisis in disability services created by a bloke.

Linda Reynolds (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Australia has a long history of women being blamed for men's mistakes. It’s known as the “glass cliff”, whereby women and people of colour are appointed to positions only after an organisation starts performing badly and are then blamed for its past performance.

It seems if there’s unavoidable disaster, the blokes step back and a woman takes the fall.

Newly appointed National Disability Insurance Scheme Minister Linda Reynolds is likely to face that glass cliff having inherited Stuart Robert’s problematic draft legislation, which is sending the disability community into an uproar.