Peter van Onselen and Wayne Errington's new book reveals the Morrison government's problem with women, even before the current fallout.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

There's a remarkable fact about Peter van Onselen and Wayne Errington's new book on Scott Morrison, which was released today: in the first 40 to 50 pages, a woman's name is barely mentioned.

This has nothing to do with the authors of How Good is Scott Morrison? and everything to do with Morrison's own world and who matters in it.

Wife Jenny gets a brief mention for the support and "humanising influence" she brings. And National Party Senator Bridget McKenzie gets a line as sports rorts fall-girl. Other than that it's raining men.