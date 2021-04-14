For Christine Holgate, the new patron saint of downtrodden female executives, it was all black and white.
At the Senate inquiry into her ousting as Australia Post chief yesterday, she and her supporters (and even former detractors) wore suffragette white as Holgate spectacularly painted her male enemies — from her former chairman to the prime minister — as blackest black.
Yet the air in the theatre that was yesterday was actually thick with grey — a fog of changing attitudes, differing perceptions, gender wars, secret government reports and, above all, the stench of hypocrisy from all sides of politics.
Indeed special shout-outs go to Labor’s Kimberley Kitching also in white — despite being responsible for sparking the whole Cartier watch outrage which led to Holgate’s demise — sports rorts “victim” Bridget McKenzie from the Nationals ,and the new feminist alliance now known simply as Pauline Hanson-Young.
It was a polished and commanding performance from Holgate, in stark contrast to her last disastrous appearance before the Senate on October 22 last year which was the catalyst for her downfall.
For her it was a chance to set the record straight, although some might argue it was more a chance at payback for what was at best a terrible case of unfair dismissal and at worst — in her own words — an epic case of bullying, humiliation, intimidation and lies that left her suicidal.
She did not hold back on her brutal demolition of Australia Post chair Lucio Di Bartolomeo who she accused of lying and fabricating evidence. She then demanded he too must be sacked.
She also claimed he “curried favour “with his political bosses, and for good measure she damned the entire Liberal-stacked board, except for one independent exception, which raises the question why she hadn’t bothered about these directors’ dubious CVs which were widely known during her previously happy tenure.
Di Bartolomeo appeared before the inquiry in the afternoon, but his understated performance received far less attention than the saturation coverage of Holgate’s sensational testimony in the morning. He refused to resign or even apologise to Holgate even though he admitted she had been treated “abysmally” but, like much of yesterday, it was not clear just who was the culprit.
He seemed to try the gracious approach, heaping praise on Holgate as a “very good chief executive” which raises another question: why did he name her replacement the day before?
The one time he did seem to get fired up was when asked specifically about those damned Cartier watches. He said although Holgate had authority to award bonuses “that doesn’t mean she could do what she wants” and added: “She has to use her discretion with taxpayer funds.” In this case he thought it was not “appropriate”.
It summed up Holgate’s perceived mistakes and ones she admitted and apologised for again yesterday and also in her resignation letter of last November 2 — which is now a matter of dispute and, like so much else, even murkier after yesterday.
Despite three hours of testimony from Holgate and another hour from the chairman it was still not clear whether she had resigned, or even — as her arch defender Pauline Hanson suggested yesterday — whether she was still CEO. Even Holgate raised that prospect, pointing out she was still listed as such on the company’s website.
She now disowns her November 2 resignation letter to the board and seems to claim it was sent under duress which given evidence about her mental health during the ordeal sounds feasible.
However, it again falls into grey areas. In the four months since, she has never publicly disavowed the accompanying lengthy press release listing her reasons for resigning and which included these words: “I have no animosity towards the government and have enjoyed working with the prime minister.”
And just to confirm how much the prevailing winds have changed since then, her press release opened with the widely quoted vow: “I am not seeking any financial compensation.”
So it’s important to note a small quote at the end of her first television appearance in five months on last night’s 7.30 on the ABC where Laura Tingle asked her if she was “considering legal actions against Australia Post and others”.
“Possibly,” Holgate said, adding she hadn’t yet made a decision.
This saga is far from over.
What did you think of Holgate’s testimony? Write to [email protected]. Please include your full name to be considered for publication in Crikey’s Your Say section.
Inoculate yourself against the spin
Get Crikey for just $1 a week and support our journalists’ important work of uncovering the hypocrisies that infest our corridors of power.
If you haven’t joined us yet, subscribe today to get your first 12 weeks for $12 and get the journalism you need to navigate the spin.
Peter Fray
Editor-in-chief of Crikey
Leave a comment
Acute and nuanced analysis. The whole reeking pantomime is now a mess of double standards, cynical opportunism, and above all else odiously offhand partisan and personal politicising of misery.
Rule one: never, never, never, never run with an angry mob. Any angry mob. No matter how righteous the cause. The powerful will always shanghai your passion and your hard organisational grunt work.
Morrison now meeting ‘privately’ with Brittany Higgins. Could be that progressives – including natch the ever-bandwagon-hijacking ALP – has now haplessly boxed itself into a corner on this issue. Can’t do much now but applaud the ol’ Daggy Dad for trying his jolly old daggy best to ‘change with the times’, right? I imagine there’ll be some heartwarming, healing photos of the ‘private’ meeting, and who knows, perhaps Higgins might even be persuaded to take up some kind of semi-formal gender-advisory reform role with the government, in its time of unprecedented change on these complex ishoos…etc.
If the meeting is portrayed the way you suggest, progressives won’t be boxed in at all. They’ll rightly see it was another PR stunt.
Maybe you should wait to see what Ms HIggins has to say about it. Or maybe she won’t say anything at all. Either way, I suspect you’ll have another go at her.
I agree it’s a nuanced article, and one that doesn’t slag off Holgate in the way you did yesterday.
I have no sympathy for hermit appears that she was living ‘high on the hog” at the publics expense ,but then she is a Liberal and it seems that they all on the fiddle.Hotel bills and flights huge.
I was horrified when I watched the PM tell the CEO of a statutory authority that they were to be sacked from the floor of the HofR. He appeared to be effectively usurping the power and responsibilities of the board and apparently without the facts.
He may well have had information he wasn’t providing, he may have felt that an LNP appointed board could be told what to do, notwithstanding the legislation or he may have considered that CEO Holgate would go quietly but he was wrong on many counts to as he did.
‘to do as he did’.
Morrison is bad at reading women. And excellent at underestimating them.
If Holgate had rewarded the four Australia Post executives with $5K cash each the story would never have come up for discussion. Her budget for bonuses was $150K & it appears the cash option would’ve been more prudent rasher than Cartier bling.
Why is there no discussion of her predecessor, Ahmet Fahour, splashing $2.5M (million) on guests to visit the London Olympics in 2012? Australia Post (ie: taxpayers) paid for 78 people to participate in Fahour’s unprecedented junket. Fahour had the gall to defend the expense in Senates Estimates back then due to all guests being ‘important or potentially important Australia Post customers’. Even the potentials got a guernsey.
In comparison Holgate’s $20K for Cartier watches looks remarkably cheap. Except she’s a woman.
…more prudent rather than Cartier bling.’
Exactly, but alors. Exactly.
Zut, not but.
I think the gender angle is past its use by date in this particular saga. Have you heard about the story of the little boy who cried wolf? Its a bit sexist, but has some valuable lessons.
I am struggling to think of any CEO in Australia who has been castigated &
‘executed’ from the floor of the House.
It’s a remarkable coincidence that the first one was a highly competent female. Coincidence…?
Therefore it MUST be because she is female?
You’re entitled to your opinion, but from my perspective every comment you contribute ends up talking about gender bias.
Holgate herself said gender was only a small factor of it. I didnt know about the auspost privatization issue when i first commented on the Holgate saga, but there is enough stench there to explain why she got on the wrong side of the board/gov, without throwing gender into the equation.
I believe in the core of your cause (you can read my comments elsewhere) but I know what’s going to happen if women blame gender everytime a woman ‘fails’ at sonething. Its exactly the crying wolf situation. It gives misogynists a justification to dispute the legitimacy of the movement.
The BLM movement got into the same situation by rioting everytime someone was shot, and then occasionally it was shown that the person pulled a gun on the cops etc.
Bang on. It’s all about the Cartier and its pub test results
So, NBN pays bonuses of $78 million, when for way too many Australians, the NBN is a total dud and you surely should ask just what KPI’s were established to warrant these bonuses. A typical federal politician probably rorts (according to the rules, but the rules are poor) at least $20,000 per year on their travel allowances – even before you get to politicians conveniently having some “political” business near a major sporting event (Julie Bishop always had business in Perth when the Eagles were playing at home) or using the government jet to fly to a donor’s function or to jet the limp-dick Gormless Cormann around while he was spruiking for his OECD role, but these watches somehow enliven all manner of voter grievances. Are we just totally stupid or what? We should see right through Bargearse’s feeble, facile and putrid attempt to create a political distraction, but not enough of us will.
True…