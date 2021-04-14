A month ago vaccination was to pave the way for international travel. Now it won't. What's changed? The government is terrified of setting any targets.

(Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

There's more than a whiff of panic from the government about its faltering vaccine rollout, with more spin, if not doses, being hastily rolled out. Today it's the "war footing" and hastily organised bi-weekly meetings of the secretive "National Cabinet", presumably in order to try to share the blame with the states.

That comes after vaccinations on Monday fell to just 56,000, a figure hailed by Health Minister Greg Hunt as not a "significant drop", a peculiar interpretation given the rollout reached 75,000 last week, but anyway.

More noteworthy was another statement by Hunt. The government will no longer even commit to reopening international borders once the full vaccination rollout is complete.