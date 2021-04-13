The new series has lost a quarter of its viewers from Sunday night's premiere.

(Image: Dancing with the Stars: All Stars/Seven)

Married at First Sight (MAFS) is the winner again, with 1.459 million people nationally. Meanwhile, Seven's Dancing With The Stars All Stars suffered a big drop: 23.5% of Sunday night's debut audience of 1.116 million didn’t return. Is this another flop from Seven? (Holey Moley, anyone?)

Nine debuted Law & Order: Organised Crime, which managed 551,000 nationally at 9pm after MAFS. Perhaps the detective could investigate Seven's rebirthing of the appallingly unfunny Mrs Brown's Boys -- 539,000 after Dancing With The Stars at 9pm.

Network channel share