We've drafted up the perfect email. All the directors need to do is hit send.

Ben Roberts-Smith and Kerry Stokes (Images: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Kerry Stokes wouldn't have enjoyed 60 Minutes on Sunday night, as he was thoroughly embarrassed for his ongoing support of controversial former SAS soldier Ben Roberts-Smith.

As Crown Resorts and many others have discovered, Nine's Nick McKenzie is the best investigative reporter in Australia. So it remains puzzling why Stokes would continue to take him on by financing the Roberts-Smith defamation action against Nine.

McKenzie has reported today that it was initially the public company Seven West Media which extended $1.87 million worth of support to Roberts-Smith, before Stokes personally took over the loan in late June last year -- presumably as directors raised questions through the year-end audit process.