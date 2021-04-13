Residential disability services is a priority area for vaccination rollout, but so far appears to have missed out.

(Image: Tom Red/Private Media)

So dire is the state of the vaccination rollout that the government's targets and schedule now consist entirely of start dates for things, not end dates.

Invited by journalist Laura Tingle last night to explain why the government was unable to set a target for its vaccine rollout, Health Minister Greg Hunt, whose department has presided over the rollout, insisted that the government had targets and was meeting them.

"We set the target of commencing Pfizer for the 1as in late February and met that. We set the target of commencing AstraZeneca for 1as in early March and met that and we just recently set the target of commencing the Australian-made CSL production in late March, and met that."