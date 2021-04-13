True or false, the accusations are calamitous. If this were a politician or CEO, they'd already have stepped down.

(Image: Tom Red/Private Media)

Ben Roberts-Smith needs to do exactly what the journalists he employs demand of others facing damning accusations in public life: step down immediately.

This week’s revelations -- true or false -- are calamitous. Images alleging war crimes. Ugly promises, caught on audio, to "destroy" enemies trying to bring him down. Photographic evidence highlighting a ruthless disregard for the religions and cultures of others. Pictures of parties, devoid of adults or ethics.

If these accusations were made against a junior solider serving in our armed forces, the public would want that soldier dismissed. They would smear the good name of so many other young soldiers, who wake up each morning with a determination to give their best for their country.