The death of Prince Philip has sparked a flurry of poorly edited obituaries and hot takes. Plus other tips from the Crikey bunker.

(Image: Nine)

Sir Prince Vale Sir Prince Philip, gone much too soon at just 99 years of age. There is little more predictable in this world than a high-profile death spurring a flurry of poorly edited obituaries, as each publication races to be the first to get those coveted high-profile death clicks.

Hence news.com.au's revelation that Philip had died from XXXX; the Nine papers saying he died in hospital in the headline to a story that states he had left hospital three weeks earlier; and probably weirdest of all, the misspelling of his name on Channel Nine (Philip with one "L" really is the scourge of subeditors everywhere).

With the greatest respect, the duke had looked like death cooled down for quite some time now. You guys had time to check.