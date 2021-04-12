'It's not news anymore, it's propaganda ... We are drowning in lies.'

(Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has accused the Murdoch media empire of assisting terrorists, pushing propaganda and acting as Australia's most powerful political party through selective coverage. Speaking at the Senate inquiry into media diversity in Australia this morning, Turnbull stressed News Corp must be held accountable for the impact its coverage has had on Australia's democracy.

A report released today, commissioned by left-leaning advocacy group GetUp, found the Murdoch press owns a 59% share of the metropolitan and national print media markets by readership. Australia has one of the highest levels of media concentration in the world. News Corp apparently plans to expand its reach in the country, applying to register Fox News International with the Australian trademark register to potentially make Fox News shows available on a streaming service.

'It's propaganda'

Turnbull said the rise of the internet and social media, and its effect on traditional media’s advertising base, has led people to seek out opinions that fit into their worldview.