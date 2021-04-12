New evidence suggests the pandemic's fatality rate is only one serious impact of the pandemic on Aussies' health — long COVID is another.

(Image: Adobe)

If you didn’t already believe it, here's more evidence the lockdowns were worth it. Emerging research is giving Australia’s COVID-19 elimination strategy an enormous tick of approval.

We know COVID-19 has had a fatality rate of 3% in the Australian context (909 deaths from 29,304 cases). That has robbed many people of years of life. But new evidence suggests the fatality rate only begins to measure the impact of the pandemic on Aussies' health.

We’re talking about "long COVID". Researchers from St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney have been tracking patients who were diagnosed with COVID-19, and they have chilling news about the course of the illness.