The gender pay gap issue is one besieged by myths, where anecdotes trump data, and misunderstandings and misinformation abound.

(Image: Mitchell Squire/Private Media)

Even on a lazy Sunday, things can move pretty fast. Before anyone could say “back to you, Speersy!”, some comments about the gender pay gap were lighting up the interwebs.

On Insiders, ABC political editor Andrew Probyn talked about the “slow transformation” of Prime Minister Scott Morrison “from someone who didn’t understand it at all to someone who is getting some understanding”.

“I’ve heard inside some of these [government] meetings Scott Morrison was gobsmacked there was even a gender pay gap, because he can’t understand why you would have women and men paid differently for doing the same job,” he said.