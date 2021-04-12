The government can't spin its way out of our appalling vaccination rollout — although that won't stop it trying.

(Image: AAP/POOL/David Caird)

It's official. Australia's pandemic will continue well into 2022, even as other major economies reopen with populations effectively fully vaccinated.

"The government has also not set, nor has any plans to set any new targets for completing first doses," Scott Morrison said yesterday -- on Facebook, not by way of a media release, for messaging reasons doubtless carefully considered within his office. "While we would like to see these doses completed before the end of the year, it is not possible to set such targets given the many uncertainties involved."

That threw Dan Tehan under a bus, given only hours earlier the trade minister had said "that is definitely the aim, that is the goal we have set: trying to have all Australians have a dose by the end of the year".