A new report spells out the impact of the Coalition's continued attacks on the ABC.

ABC Chair Ita Buttrose and Prime Minister Scott Morrison (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

The Coalition's cuts to ABC funding will reach a cumulative total of over $1 billion by 2024, according to a new study of media and its ownership in Australia, which also confirms the extraordinary dominance of News Corp in the Australian newspaper market.

Who Controls Our Media, by academics Benedetta Brevini and Michael Ward and commissioned by GetUp, dissects the market share of each major media company across newspapers, television, radio and online, as well as examining the impacts on national broadcasting of seven years of Coalition cuts.

Brevini and Ward show that total funding lost each year by the ABC, including via the cessation of tied funding for programs like the Australian Network regional television service, will reach $638 million this year and just over $1 billion by 2023-24, in the absence of any additional funding.