Government-funded sexual harassment training is the easy part – making men receptive to it is much harder.

Attorney-General Michaelia Cash and Prime Minister Scott Morrison (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

In response to the landmark [email protected] report, the government has announced it will fund sexual harassment education and training programs for a wide range of people, from school kids to professionals and judges.

On the surface, this seems like a good thing. But overlaying harassment education in environments and workplaces that are already hostile can sometimes make sexual harassment worse, leading to victim blaming, increased inequality and backlash.

Victim blaming

No one thinks that sexual harassment training is for them, so it's easy to see how mandatory training can be viewed as a waste of time. The men who are most likely to harass are also the ones least likely to see its value. Early US studies have shown that while sexual harassment training may increase knowledge and awareness, it made men less likely to respond to sexual harassment and more likely to blame the victim.