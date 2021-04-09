'I’m called a dangerous woman and regarded as such ... men warn each other about me which is fucking great.'

Anger is an emotion we’re rarely told to express. Passionate women and people of colour are often framed as outspoken, enraged, shrill or resentful. Their fights are discredited the second they raise their voice.

But regardless of how it’s framed, anger gets results. When directed in the right way, rage can inspire change. It pulls people out of their homes, it causes them to rally outside Parliament, call out bullshit and fight for what they believe in.

This week Crikey spoke with Samantha Connor, the president of People with Disabilities Australia, about what’s got her riled up this week -- and when anger has worked in her favour.