Imagine how good the political competition would look if the opposition was led by women. Imagine if, instead of another man standing opposite another man in Parliament and apologising for the constant cases of sexual harassment, sexual violence, bullying and misogyny across party lines, it was a woman standing there explaining exactly how her party would address it.
Women in Parliament have been spoken over and ignored, bullied and harassed. They’ve had their desks masturbated on, their underwear photographed, and their staffers raped, groped and forced into relationships they felt they couldn’t leave.
Would a female leader fix this? Absolutely not. Is it up to women to fix the behaviour of men? Absolutely not. But has a female politician ever masturbated on a colleague’s desk? Has a female staffer ever been accused of raping a colleague? Has a female politician ever paid sex workers to give them a blowjob in parliament? As far as we know, no.
Both Labor and the Greens have plenty of senior women in their ranks. Labor has 45.5% female representation and the Greens have a female majority at 58.3%. This makes it even more startling that the parties, with a few historical exceptions, are constantly led by men. Labor’s Tanya Plibersek, Katy Gallagher, Penny Wong and Kristina Keneally, or the Greens’ Larissa Waters, Lidia Thorpe, Mehreen Faruqi and Sarah Hanson-Young are all examples of potential leaders.
A female leader won’t fix everything. Feminism is not a magic key. In fact, as I pointed out in last week’s #MeTooWhere series, many women have reached their positions on the basis that they are unlikely to challenge the status quo or Parliament’s culture. Many women, including Liberal MP Karen Andrews, have been accused of bullying and intimidation. There is a risk a female leader could be more of the same under a different name.
A further question is, would any woman want to lead a political party following Julia Gillard and Julie Bishop’s treatment? The gaffe at Gillard’s thighs and breasts being served up at dinner, along with former prime minister Tony Abbott’s “ditch the witch” campaign, happened less than eight years ago. Bishop, Julia Banks and Nicolle Flint’s resignations are still raw.
But having a female leader would send the message that we trust women to hold the highest office in Australia, and that we trust women to lead by example. And that Australia, finally, is ready for change.
Leave a comment
Well past time. Leaving aside the LNP cabinet train wreck for the moment, Labour has a number of first rate candidates for the Prime Ministerial role who, on their shadow cabinet performances, are better credentialed and better performers than most of their male colleagues.
Female Ministers in the LNP cabinet all suffer from the deleterious personality and leadership impacts of “blokes first and foremost” long ingrained in LNP culture and party management.
In a Party political sense in the current climate, exposing and fighting the widespread discrimination suffered by women, the LNP would hopefully not countenance a repeat of its disgusting and shameful performance of the Gillard Prime Ministerial tenure. I did say, hopefully, but such sexist views and gender discrimination are so native to LNP tribal identity it not likely we will see any significant change in the life of any Federal Parliament over the next decade.
Please Tanya, your country needs YOU!
Totally agree with the assessment of the female politicians in the labor party – but would they want the job after Gillards treatment? Many of us – male and female – have been shocked and stunned at behaviour in the parliament that is (thankfully) no longer tolerated in any other workplace. It makes me think it has a lot to do with our adversarial – conflict – winner takes all – take no prisoners – gotcha – approach to politics, where compromise and collaboration is seen as weakness. That needs to change above all else.
Then imagine Stoker leading the Liberal Party? … Hume? … Price? … Ley? … Payne? … Cash? …Ruston? Reynolds? … “Better late than never” Andrews?
Which one would influence you to vote for the Liberal party if Labor still had a male leader?
“Julie Bishop’s treatment” – the serial crook things she did while in office – she was giving just about as good as she got – remembering too, her “attacks” on Gillard.
Banks? In her entitlement?
Flint’s “over-egged victim” rubbish?
What happened when Labor tried Gillard – education, welfare/single mothers, Assange, Collaery/K?
I reckon Wong would be great Treasurer, but since she won’t “drop down” to the lower house, what about Finance?
I find Plibersek too wishy washy – and I reckon a lot of other people do too.
Personally, I think Aly has quite some leadership qualities, straight talker, direct, intelligent…. Why isn’t she being countenanced?
Greens :- SH-Y, laughable. Waters? Yes, absolutely.
I agree about Anne Aly and I would add Linda Burney as another extremely competent Labor woman in addition to those named in the article.
“It’s time for the Coalition’s competition to put a woman in charge”I agree Labor has women MHRs well able to lead and yes, this is a great time for that to happen.
“But having a female leader would send the message that we trust women to hold the highest office in Australia, and that we trust women to lead by example.”
This is said in the context of leading the nation. Here, the article seeks to make the issue about gender. The biggest problem with the Commonwealth Government is NOT that it is led by men. The problem is that it is dominated by corrupt major parties. It will not be solved by electing a major party led by a woman.
By all means let us have a woman as PM if she is not a member of a major party. Vote Independent to solve government by graft,
Yes, the root of most of the evils in our system of government is the role of parties. Voting independent as you suggest would help, but it would be far more effective to have no elections for the legislature at all; representatives should be selected to serve in parliament at random from the adult population. A party could be separately elected to run the executive, but it would have to persuade a genuinely representative parliament it does not control to pass any legislation.
Any such tranformation will be very unlikely because the current system of government dominated by two major parties, who answer either to their wealthy paymasters or else the tiny numbers of fanatics running each of the branches, will be defended to the death by the super-rich minority whose interests it serves.