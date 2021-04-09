Has Me Too made its point? Or has the fight only just begun? Leslie Cannold takes on both sides.

In Both Sides Now, author and ethicist Leslie Cannold presents two sides of an argument. Then it’s over to you: what do you think is true, and what do you think Cannold really believes?

Today: has the Me Too movement gone too far?

Yes: Me Too has made its point and is now just doing damage to itself. No: Me Too is fighting for true equality -- and this generation's work has only just begun.